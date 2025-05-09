Julius Randle scored 24 points and dished out 11 assists as the Minnesota Timberwolves pulled away for a 117-93 win over the Golden State Warriors in Game 2 of their Western Conference semifinal series in Minneapolis on Thursday night.

Anthony Edwards added 20 points and nine rebounds for Minnesota, which evened the best-of-seven series at 1-1. Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 20 points off the bench, and Jaden McDaniels finished with 16 points on 7-for-10 shooting.

"We watched film yesterday," Edwards said. "We saw that it wasn't just that we didn't make shots (in Game 1), it was more so our defensive pressure and intensity. We didn't bring it. So, we knew we had to bring it today."