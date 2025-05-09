Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever are perfectly fine with expectations.

"Me personally, I wouldn't want it any other way," Clark said Thursday. "That's just something you embrace. You just rise to the occasion."

Clark's debut WNBA season was a roller coaster. She was drafted two weeks after leading Iowa to the Final Four and began professional life with the Fever while living out of a hotel and trying to get her bearings in a new city and a novel environment.