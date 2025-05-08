Paris St. Germain coach Luis Enrique praised his players’ mentality and resilience after their 2-1 win over Arsenal on Wednesday secured a 3-1 aggregate victory and a place in the Champions League final following a shift in the squad's mindset.

PSG will take on Inter Milan in the final in Munich on May 31.

The Spaniard, known for his animated touchline presence, said he had learned to contain his emotions to maintain focus and set the right example for his squad.