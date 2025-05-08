Alpine has gone from having the youngest principal in the Formula One paddock to the oldest, while handing Pierre Gasly his third different teammate in nine races — all in the space of 24 hours.

Once again the words turmoil and chaos, perhaps unfairly, are being attached to the Renault-owned team whose glory days are an increasingly distant memory with success only a glimmer in the future.

When Oliver Oakes arrived last August, beneath the watchful gaze of special advisor and former boss Flavio Briatore, the then 36-year-old came in as a racer who understood the sport and could sort things out.