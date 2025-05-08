Golden State Warriors star guard Stephen Curry will miss at least one week with a Grade 1 left hamstring strain, the team announced Wednesday.

Curry underwent an MRI on Wednesday morning.

While the Warriors noted that Curry will be evaluated again in one week, ESPN reported that his return date will be based on how he responds to rehab with his initial muscle strain.

A week's absence would sideline Curry until next Wednesday for a potential Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinal series against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Minneapolis. Game 6, if necessary, would be played in San Francisco on May 18.

Curry was injured while scoring on a driving mid-range floater during the second quarter of the Warriors' 99-88 win over the Timberwolves in Game 1 on Tuesday in Minneapolis. The two-time NBA MVP and 11-time All-Star promptly reached for his left leg and signaled to the bench that he needed to come out of the game.

Curry had scored 13 points in 13 minutes when he left the game. He shot 5-of-9 from the field and 3-of-6 from beyond the arc.

Curry, 37, averaged 24 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists to help the Warriors knock off the Houston Rockets in a seven-game series in the first round.