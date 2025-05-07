U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that all fans from across the globe will be welcome at the 2026 World Cup despite concerns over his border crackdown impacting the tournament.
Trump, who has appointed himself chairman of the White House task force for the tournament, said visitors to the United States could expect a "seamless" experience.
The United States is co-hosting the 2026 World Cup with neighboring Canada and Mexico.
