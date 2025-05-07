Inter Milan substitute Davide Frattesi struck an extra-time winner to send his side into the Champions League final following a sensational 4-3 victory over Barcelona on Tuesday after Francesco Acerbi had rescued them from the brink of elimination with a stunning equalizer deep in added time.

Frattesi's goal and a string of superb saves by goalkeeper Yann Sommer secured Inter a rip-roaring 7-6 aggregate victory in a semifinal for the ages.

The Italian side will face either Paris Saint Germain or Arsenal in the Munich final later this month, with the French team taking a 1-0 lead into Wednesday's semifinal second leg.