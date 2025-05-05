Oscar Piastri won the Miami Grand Prix in an utterly dominant McLaren one-two on Sunday to complete a hat trick and stretch his Formula One championship lead over teammate Lando Norris to 16 points after six rounds.

The win from fourth on the grid was the Australian's third in a row, after Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, and fourth of the season. McLaren has so far been beaten only once, at last month's Japanese Grand Prix.

George Russell finished third for Mercedes but a gaping 37.644 seconds behind.