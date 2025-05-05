Adam Lowry scored at 16:10 of double-overtime to give the host Winnipeg Jets a thrilling 4-3 comeback victory over the St. Louis Blues in Game 7 on Sunday and a trip to the Western Conference semifinals.

"Not the prettiest goal, but I'll take it," Lowry said. "It's what you dream of, scoring an overtime goal in the playoffs, Game 7. It's incredible."

The Jets will face the Dallas Stars in the second round beginning Wednesday in Winnipeg.