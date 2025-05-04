Saudi Arabia's Al-Ahli beat Kawasaki Frontale 2-0 to win the Asian Champions League Elite title for the first time at a raucous King Abdullah Sports City Stadium on Saturday.

Brazil winger Galeno broke Kawasaki's resistance in the 35th minute when he bent an unstoppable strike into the top corner to send the home side on the way to its first Asian title, with Franck Kessie heading in the second seven minutes later.

The victory makes Al-Ahli the third Saudi club to win the competition in its various guises, joining city rivals and two-time champion Al-Ittihad and Riyadh's four-time champion Al-Hilal.