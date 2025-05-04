New dad Max Verstappen showed he could be even faster as a father after storming to pole position at the Miami Grand Prix ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris on Saturday.

Days after the Red Bull driver and partner Kelly Piquet welcomed daughter Lily, his first child, the four-time champion set a blistering lap of 1 minute, 26.204 seconds around Hard Rock Stadium.

The pole was an immediate and impressively firm response to being demoted to last in the wet sprint race earlier Saturday following a 10 second penalty for an unsafe release in the pit lane and collision with Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli.