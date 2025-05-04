Sovereignty powered through the final turn and out-dueled favorite Journalism in the final straight to win the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, giving the Godolphin stable a first victory in the U.S. racing classic at Churchill Downs.

Untroubled by the sloppy track after a rainy day in Louisville, Sovereignty gained control in the final furlong to give Venezuelan jockey Junior Alvarado a first Kentucky Derby win.

"It means the world to me," a mud-splattered Alvarado told broadcaster NBC as he made his way aboard Sovereignty toward the winner's circle.

Journalism, the heavy favorite as he arrived on a four-race winning streak, finished second and Baeza, who got into the field on Friday after two horses were scratched, was third.

A pair of Japanese horses finished well back of the front-runners. Luxor Cafe finished 12th while Admire Daytona finshed last in 19th.

For Mott, it was officially a second Kentucky Derby victory, but it was the first time he got to see his horse hit the wire first.

He trained Country House, who was declared the winner in 2019 after Maximum Security was disqualified.

"This one got there the right way," Mott said.

It was a first Kentucky Derby victory for Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum's Godolphin in their 13th attempt in the 1¼-mile (2-kilometer) "Run for the Roses."

Now Sovereignty's connections will decide if the colt will be pointed at the Preakness Stakes, the second jewel in U.S. flat racing's Triple Crown on May 17.

The treble concludes with the Belmont Stakes on June 7.