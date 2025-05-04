Saul "Canelo" Alvarez reunified the IBF super middleweight championship with his WBA (Super), WBC and WBO belts with a unanimous decision victory over William Scull on Sunday, setting up a bout with former welterweight champion Terence Crawford in September.

Cuba's Scull, who had an advantage in height and reach over Alvarez, was unable to find an answer to the Mexican's methodical stalking and effective body blows as he suffered the first loss of his professional boxing career.

"For me it's a boring fight. (Scull was) not trying to win, just trying to survive. I hate these kinds of fights," Alvarez said in his postfight interview after all three judges awarded him the victory (115-113, 116-112, 119-109).