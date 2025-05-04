Aaron Gordon scored 22 points, Christian Braun had 21, and the host Denver Nuggets used a big third quarter to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 120-101 in Game 7 of their Western Conference quarterfinal series on Saturday night.
Denver advances to face the top-seeded Thunder in the conference semifinals. Game 1 is Monday night in Oklahoma City.
Nikola Jokic was somewhat contained, finishing with 16 points and 10 rebounds, although he added eight assists and three steals.
