Kawasaki Frontale coach Shigetoshi Hasebe dismissed the yawning financial chasm between his J. League club and big-spending Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ahli as the teams prepare to meet in Saturday's Asian Champions League Elite final.

Kawasaki qualified for the decider at Jeddah's King Abdullah Sports City Stadium, Al-Ahli's home ground, on Wednesday with an against-the-odds win over Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr and Hasebe now has his eye on claiming another big victim.

His side faces an Al-Ahli squad worth an estimated $200 million and boasting UEFA Champions League winners Riyad Mahrez and Roberto Firmino, but Hasebe said the huge transfer fees and salaries paid by Saudi clubs will mean little at kickoff.