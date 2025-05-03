The Houston Rockets rode a crushing fourth quarter to a 115-107 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Friday to set up a Game 7 showdown in their NBA Western Conference playoff series.
The Rockets will be trying to become just the 14th team to rally from 3-1 down to win an NBA playoff series when they host Game 7 on Sunday.
Fred VanVleet scored 29 points and Alperen Sengun added 21 points and 14 rebounds for the Rockets, who led most of the game and silenced an 18,000-strong crowd at the Warriors' Chase Center arena with an explosive fourth quarter — putting together a 12-0 scoring run in the final frame to push their lead to as many as 17.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.