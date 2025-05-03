The Houston Rockets rode a crushing fourth quarter to a 115-107 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Friday to set up a Game 7 showdown in their NBA Western Conference playoff series.

The Rockets will be trying to become just the 14th team to rally from 3-1 down to win an NBA playoff series when they host Game 7 on Sunday.

Fred VanVleet scored 29 points and Alperen Sengun added 21 points and 14 rebounds for the Rockets, who led most of the game and silenced an 18,000-strong crowd at the Warriors' Chase Center arena with an explosive fourth quarter — putting together a 12-0 scoring run in the final frame to push their lead to as many as 17.