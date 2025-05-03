San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich is stepping down after 29 seasons, the team announced Friday, ending a glittering NBA coaching career that included five championships and a record 1,422 wins.

Popovich, 76, a beloved figure across the sport who was sidelined for most of this regular season after suffering a mild stroke last November, will take on a new role as president of basketball operations, the Spurs said.

"While my love and passion for the game remain, I've decided it's time to step away as head coach," Popovich said in a statement released by San Antonio.