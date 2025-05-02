Naoya Inoue, boxing's undisputed super bantamweight champion, will make his hotly anticipated return to the United States on May 4 when he puts his belts on the line against Ramon Cardenas at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena.

American fans have eagerly awaited Inoue’s first fight in the U.S. since 2021 as the Japanese fighter has become known around the world for his brutal strength.

“In the almost sixty years I’ve been in boxing, I’ve never seen anything quite like this,” Top Rank CEO Bob Arum declares as he prepares for Inoue's upcoming fight.