Lando Norris says he has no worries about McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri building momentum in the Formula One title battle but recognizes he needs to get his act together and speed up.

Australian Piastri has won three of the last four races and will be chasing his third straight victory in Miami on Sunday after wins in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

The unruffled and consistent 24-year-old is now 10 points ahead of Norris, the early pacesetter, at the top of the standings after five races, taking the lead at the previous race in Jeddah.