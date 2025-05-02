Michael Block, the Southern California golf pro who shot into the spotlight at the 2023 PGA Championship with a legendary effort including, a slam-dunk ace, has qualified for the 2025 tournament, which will be held from May 15 to 18 at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Block, 48, beat the odds again this week when he tied for third as 20 of 312 club pros qualified for the major through the PGA Professional Championship, a four-day event at the PGA Golf Club's Wanamaker Course in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

Block, the head pro at Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club, carded rounds of 64-71-75-74 to finish at 4-under par. Tyler Collet of Vero Beach, Florida, won by 10 shots with a record-breaking 15 under.