Jalen Brunson scored 40 points as the New York Knicks clinched a series victory over the Detroit Pistons while the Los Angeles Clippers downed the Denver Nuggets to set up a titanic NBA Game 7 on Thursday.

Brunson drained a game-winning three-pointer with four seconds remaining to give the Knicks a thrilling 116-113 win over the Pistons in Game 6 to secure a 4-2 triumph in their first-round series.

In the Western Conference, the Clippers beat the Nuggets 111-105 at the Intuit Dome to even their series at 3-3 and force a decisive Game 7 in Denver on Saturday.