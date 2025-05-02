The Detroit Tigers designated struggling right-hander Kenta Maeda for assignment prior to Thursday's road game against the Los Angeles Angels.

Maeda, 37, had a 7.88 ERA in seven relief appearances this season.

Detroit recalled right-hander Tyler Owens from Triple-A Toledo in a corresponding move.

Maeda signed a two-year, $24 million deal with the Tigers prior to the 2024 season but was a colossal disappointment. He went 3-7 with a 6.09 ERA last season in 29 appearances (17 starts) before the struggles continued this season.

Maeda has a 68-56 record and a 4.20 ERA in 226 appearances (172 starts) with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Minnesota Twins and the Tigers. Maeda missed the entire 2022 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery late in the 2021 season.

Maeda won a career-best 16 games for the Dodgers in 2016 when he placed third in National League Rookie of the Year voting.

Owens, 24, was 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA in 12 relief appearances at Toledo this season.