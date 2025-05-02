Seiya Suzuki hit two home runs and finished with three RBIs to lead the Chicago Cubs to an 8-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday afternoon.

Suzuki hit one of the Cubs' three solo home runs in the fifth inning off Pirates ace Paul Skenes (3-3) to erase a 2-0 deficit and help the Cubs take two of three in the series.

Suzuki's first home run of the game came in the fifth, after blasts by Dansby Swanson and Kyle Tucker, who has eight homers this season.