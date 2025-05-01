Kawasaki Frontale's Tatsuya Ito compared lining up beside Cristiano Ronaldo before their Asian Champions League Elite semifinal to being in "a video game" as the J. League outfit handed the Saudi club a 3-2 defeat to progress to the final.

Ito shrugged off any sense of being starstruck to open the scoring in spectacular fashion in the 10th minute at Jeddah's King Abdullah Sports City Stadium and send Kawasaki on its way to a place in Saturday's final against Al-Ahli.

"Al-Nassr have Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane and such big names and, in that game at some moments there were difficulties for us to play against them," Ito said.