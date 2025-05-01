Kawasaki Frontale spectacularly ripped up the script to reach the Asian Champions League Elite final with a 3-2 semifinal victory that dumped Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr out of the competition on Wednesday.

Frontale advanced to the continental final for the first time.

The big-spending Saudi Pro League team was eliminated in Jeddah when Yuto Ozeki and Akihiro Ienaga struck after Sadio Mane's deflected effort in the 28th minute had canceled out Tatsuya Ito's 10th-minute opener for the J. League side.