Barcelona and Inter Milan played to a compelling 3-3 draw in a high-octane Champions League semifinal first-leg clash on Wednesday, with teenage star Lamine Yamal shining bright.

The Italian side raced to a two-goal lead with superb strikes from Marcus Thuram and Denzel Dumfries, before the unstoppable Yamal pulled Barca back into it with a sublime solo effort.

Ferran Torres evened the score for the five-time champion, and although Inter nosed ahead through Dumfries again, a Yann Sommer own goal left the tie on a knife-edge at the halfway stage.