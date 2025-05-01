A prank call to Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders during the 2025 NFL draft cost the Atlanta Falcons $250,000, and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich was fined $100,000 by the league for his 21-year-old son's "tremendous mistake."

The NFL fined the Falcons for allowing Sanders' private information — his cell phone number — to be leaked, and Ulbrich for his failed oversight of the tablet his son used to swipe the information and make the prank call on Friday, when the second and third rounds were completed.

Jax Ulbrich apologized in a statement for making the call to Sanders. He dialed Sanders while the son of former Falcons cornerback Deion Sanders waited anxiously for his name to be called, in the midst of an unexpected fall out of the top four rounds.