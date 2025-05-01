Flag football, a noncontact version of football, is spreading like wildfire among U.S. girls drawn by the prospect of its inclusion in the 2028 Olympics, with its popularity even sparking plans for a professional league.

"It's the youth version of pickleball, the fastest growing adult sport," said Michael Colt, comparing flag football to the racket sport that's all the rage among people over 30. "It's crazy."

Colt, 44, coaches the Staten Island Giants, last year's Under-18 U.S. champions.