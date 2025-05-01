The Minnesota Timberwolves sent LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers tumbling out of the NBA playoffs in the first round on Wednesday, producing a clinical 103-96 win to complete a 4-1 series victory.

Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert delivered a dominant display at both ends of the court, finishing with 27 points and 24 rebounds as the Lakers exited the postseason in the first round for the second straight year.

The Wolves advance to a Western Conference semifinal showdown against the winner of the series between the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets.