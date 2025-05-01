LeBron James says he'll take time to decide whether to return for a 23rd season after his Los Angeles Lakers were dumped out of the first round of the playoffs by the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday.

"I don't know," James said when asked how many more years he would play. "I don't have the answer to that. (It's) something I sit down with my family, my wife and my support group and kind of just talk through it and see what happens and just have a conversation with myself on how long I want to continue to play."

James, who turned 40 on Dec. 30, averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game in a season that featured a new set of milestones, but not a fifth title go with the two he won with the Miami Heat in 2012 and 2013, the one he won with his hometown Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016 and his 2020 crown with the Lakers.