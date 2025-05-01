A fan attending the game between the Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park in Pittsburgh fell out of the right field stands during the seventh inning and landed on the warning track 6.4 meters below.

The game was delayed for 10 minutes while paramedics and the teams' trainers strapped the fan to a backboard and carted him off the field.

Multiple Cubs on the field spent the delay taking a knee and offering prayers for the unidentified fan, who grabbed the railing in front of him with two hands, flipped out of the bleachers and hit the ground with his upper body while a seventh-inning double by Pittsburgh's Andrew McCutchen was in play.

The Pirates provided a statement shortly after their 4-3 win over the Cubs.

"Tonight, during the seventh inning of the game at PNC Park, an adult male fell from the right field bleachers onto the field of play.

"Pittsburgh EMS, as well as the Pirates and Cubs athletic training teams and other PNC Park personnel, reacted and responded immediately and administered care. He was transported to Allegheny General Hospital. No further information is available at this time.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family."