World No. 2 Alexander Zverev was knocked out of the Madrid Open in the round of 16 by Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo on Tuesday as defending women's champion Iga Swiatek had a few scares before advancing to the quarterfinals.

Cerundolo, ranked 21st, beat the German — a two-time former winner in Madrid — 7-5, 6-3 to repeat his feat from last year.

Swiatek reached her fifth WTA 1000 quarterfinal of the season with a hard-fought 6-0, 6-7 (3), 6-4 victory over 13th-seeded Diana Shnaider.