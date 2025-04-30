Sumo’s banzuke, which lists the rankings of all wrestlers on a large sheet in intricate referee-penned calligraphy, may not be a scroll, but it is put together by elders.

Exactly how those oyakata arrive at their various decisions isn’t fully understood by anyone who hasn’t been a member of the ranking committee that meets following the conclusion of each tournament.

While the general outline of the banzuke can be guessed with a certain degree of accuracy, there are always a handful of head-scratching promotions and demotions.