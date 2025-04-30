Paris Saint-Germain seized the advantage in its Champions League semifinal against Arsenal as Ousmane Dembele sealed a 1-0 win in the first leg on Tuesday.
Dembele struck in the opening minutes at the Emirates Stadium and Luis Enrique's side held on to the lead with a composed display that kept Arsenal at bay.
PSG will head into the second leg at Parc des Princes on May 7 as the favorite to reach the final against Barcelona or Inter Milan as the club looks to win the tournament for the first time.
