Paris Saint-Germain seized the advantage in its Champions League semifinal against Arsenal as Ousmane Dembele sealed a 1-0 win in the first leg on Tuesday.

Dembele struck in the opening minutes at the Emirates Stadium and Luis Enrique's side held on to the lead with a composed display that kept Arsenal at bay.

PSG will head into the second leg at Parc des Princes on May 7 as the favorite to reach the final against Barcelona or Inter Milan as the club looks to win the tournament for the first time.