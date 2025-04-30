Defender Roger Ibanez said Al-Ahli's players were fully behind head coach Matthias Jaissle after the Jeddah-based side reached the final of the Asian Champions League Elite on Tuesday, three months after the German was widely expected to be fired.

The 37-year-old was believed to be on his way out of the club in January after a string of disappointing results in the Saudi Pro League, with former Juventus boss Max Allegri reported to be lined up as his replacement.

But protests by influential fan groups earned Jaissle a reprieve and the former Red Bull Salzburg coach is now one win from guiding Al-Ahli to its first-ever Asian title after handing Al-Hilal a 3-1 semifinal defeat.