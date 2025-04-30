Mixed martial arts (MMA) will make its Asian Games debut next year when Nagoya hosts the continent's premier sporting event, organizers said on Tuesday.

Cricket was also formally approved for inclusion at the Games during a meeting in host city Nagoya on Monday — despite doubts about where exactly the sport will take place.

"MMA will feature six events in its Asian Games debut and be classed as a discipline under combat sports," the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) said.

The OCA and local organizers will hold meetings this week as they ramp up preparations for the 2026 Games, which will be in Nagoya and elsewhere in Aichi Prefecture.

As many as 15,000 athletes could compete at the Sept. 19 to Oct. 4 Games next year — more participants than the Olympics.

The OCA said that cricket will be played somewhere in Aichi but it is unclear where because there is currently no venue in the prefecture for the sport.

T20 cricket was played at the COVID-delayed Asian Games in China in 2023 and will return to the Olympic program in Los Angeles in 2028.

In December, Aichi Gov. Hideaki Omura said the build-up to the Asian Games was going smoothly.

His remarks came after Japanese media said the OCA was not happy with preparations and had accused local organizers of not sticking to the host city contract.

Reports said the OCA had demanded improvements in several areas, including accommodation and transport for athletes and teams.

Next year will be the 20th edition of the Asian Games.