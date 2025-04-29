Jurgen Klopp has congratulated Liverpool on its Premier League title triumph, predicting a bright future for his former club.

The squad that won a record-equaling 20th league title on Sunday, in Arne Slot's first season as manager, was almost entirely assembled by the German before he left last year.

After his final game in May 2024, Klopp sang Slot's name on the pitch, something that was reciprocated by the Dutchman at Anfield.