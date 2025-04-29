Kawasaki Frontale coach Shigetoshi Hasebe says he is determined to prove East Asian teams can match the firepower of their big-spending rivals from Saudi Arabia after booking a place in the semifinals of the Asian Champions League Elite.
The J. League outfit qualified for the last four of the continental championship for the first time on Sunday with a 3-2 extra-time win over Qatar's Al-Sadd to set up a meeting with Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr on Wednesday.
Kawasaki is the only team from its side of the continent remaining, with Saudi Pro League duo Al-Ahli and Al-Hilal facing off in the other semifinal after wins over Thailand's Buriram United and Gwangju from South Korea respectively.
