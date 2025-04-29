Arsenal has ambitions that extend well beyond reaching the Champions League semifinals, coach Mikel Arteta said on Monday ahead of the first leg of the team's last-four tie against French champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Arsenal produced an inspired display to knock out holders and record 15-times winners Real Madrid in the quarterfinals 5-1 on aggregate.

"We have overcome a lot of issues and challenges this season, and the fact that the team is here as one of the best four teams in Europe, it says (a lot) about the mindset, the spirit and how much we really want it," Arteta told reporters.