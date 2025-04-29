FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem said on Monday he was considering "improvements" to rules that impose heavy sanctions for misconduct, including swearing, in Formula One and other series.

Competitors in rallying and Formula One have been at loggerheads with the Emirati, who will be up for reelection at the end of the year, over a crackdown on bad language during events.

World championship rally drivers, who had openly condemned the fines, made a breakthrough last week when they reached a compromise to divide events into a controlled zone and an uncontrolled one.