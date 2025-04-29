Japan breezed through to the Sudirman Cup quarterfinals after crushing France 5-0 on Tuesday, while Group C rivals Malaysia also advanced with a 4-1 win over Australia in the biennial mixed team competition.

Japan went ahead through mixed doubles pair Yuichi Shimogami and Sayaka Hobara before Koki Watanabe and women's world No. 4 Akane Yamaguchi won their singles matches to open up an unassailable 3-0 lead.

Searching for their first title after finishing runners-up three times, Japan went on to complete their second straight 5-0 victory thanks to their dominant doubles pairings.

Malaysia, also eyeing a first Sudirman crown, went 4-0 up through their mixed doubles, singles and men's doubles wins before Australian duo Gronya Somerville and Angela Yu got the better of Go Pei Kee and Carmen Ting in the women's doubles.

In the evening session, former champions Indonesia take on India and Denmark face England in Group D.