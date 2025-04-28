Liverpool demolished Tottenham 5-1 to clinch the Premier League title at an impassioned Anfield on Sunday, securing its record-equaling 20th English top-flight crown.

Arne Slot's men stormed back after conceding a surprise early goal to dominate the match, feeding off the crackling energy from the 60,000-plus crowd.

Liverpool, which can no longer be caught by second-place Arsenal, is now even with bitter rival Manchester United with the most top-flight titles in English soccer.