Mao Saigo rolled in a 5-foot birdie putt to win a historic and chaotic five-woman playoff at the Chevron Championship to capture her first major title in The Woodlands, Texas, on Sunday.

Saigo, who began the day tied for the lead with South Korea's Ryu Hae-ran, carded a 2-over-par 74 at The Club at Carlton Woods, needing birdie at the par-5 18th to advance to the playoff.

Saigo, Yin Ruoning of China, Kim Hyo-joo of South Korea, Ariya Jutanugarn of Thailand and American Lindy Duncan all finished regulation at 7-under-par 281. It marked the largest playoff at an LPGA major in history.