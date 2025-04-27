A Jules Kounde goal in the dying minutes of extra time handed Barcelona a dramatic 3-2 win over fierce rival Real Madrid in an enthralling Copa del Rey final in a raucous atmosphere at Seville’s La Cartuja stadium on Saturday.

Barca won a record-extending 32nd Spanish Cup title thanks to a stunning strike from the French defender, who slotted in a low drive into the bottom corner from 25 yards in the 116th minute.

Pedri put them ahead in the 28th minute with a brilliant curling strike into the top corner from outside the box in a first half dominated by Barca.