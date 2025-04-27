Al-Nassr ensured all three Saudi Pro League sides reached the Asian Champions League Elite semifinals as Stefano Pioli's side handed Yokohama F. Marinos a 4-1 defeat on Saturday.
First-half goals from Jhon Duran, Sadio Mane and Cristiano Ronaldo sent Al-Nassr on the way to victory in the quarterfinal, with Duran adding a fourth soon after the interval before Kota Watanabe scored a consolation marker for last year's runner-up.
The win sees Al-Nassr join compatriots Al-Ahli and Al-Hilal in the last four with one quarterfinal, featuring Kawasaki Frontale and Al-Sadd of Qatar, to be played on Sunday.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.