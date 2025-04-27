Quarterback Shedeur Sanders, the son of Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, finally got his NFL draft moment on Saturday, two days later than he would have hoped, after a surprise free fall into the fifth round.

Once projected to go in the first round, Sanders was not called on the first two days of the draft, confounding television analysts who struggled to make sense of it as team after team snubbed him.

On Saturday, the Cleveland Browns selected him with the sixth pick of the fifth round and 144th overall.