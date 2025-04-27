Chris Eubank Jr. was taken to hospital for precautionary checks after beating fellow Briton Conor Benn on a unanimous points decision in their thrilling middleweight grudge match on Saturday.

All three judges scored the non-title fight 116-112 after a pulsating 12-round slugfest, with both fighters setting a ferocious pace and going toe-to-toe in front of 65,000 at London's Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

Eubank's promoters, Boxxer, said just before midnight that the winner had been taken to the hospital by ambulance "on recommendation of the onsite doctor."