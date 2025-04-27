Arizona slugger Eugenio Suarez became the 19th player in Major League Baseball history to hit four home runs in one game on Saturday, taking his season total to 10 in the Diamondbacks' 8-7 extra-innings loss to the Atlanta Braves.

Suarez's fourth homer of the night knotted the score at 7-7 in the bottom of the ninth to force extra innings.

That came after he homered in his first three at-bats: a solo shot in the second inning, a two-run homer in the fourth and another solo blast in the sixth.

The first three bombs came off Braves starting pitcher Grant Holmes, who was lifted after surrendering Suarez's third homer, a 443-foot blast over the center field wall at Chase Field in Phoenix.

The Venezuelan had two prior three-homer games in his career, most recently in July of last year with the Diamondbacks.

He's the first player with four homers since another Diamondbacks slugger, J.D. Martinez, had four in September of 2017.

No player has hit four homers in a losing cause since 1986 when Bob Horner's historic night wasn't enough to propel the Braves past the Montreal Expos.