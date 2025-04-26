Al-Hilal powered into the semifinals of the Asian Champions League Elite in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Friday as Jorge Jesus' Saudi Pro League side demolished South Korea's Gwangju 7-0 to move closer to a record-extending fifth continental title.
Goals from Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Marcos Leonardo and Salem al-Dawsari inside the first 33 minutes sent the four-time champion on its way, with Aleksandar Mitrovic, Malcom, Nasser al-Dawsari and Abdullah al-Hamddan on target after the interval.
"The players who played today were under a lot of pressure but they played at their usual level," said Jesus. "Without their commitment we wouldn't achieve what we achieved today. We are on the right path."
