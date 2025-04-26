The NFL's first regular-season game in Australia will take place in Week 1 of 2026 — and it may even be the regular-season opener.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, speaking about the league's international strategy on "The Pat McAfee Show" Friday, revealed the league's plans for its first trip to Melbourne next year.

"We're starting the season off over there next year," Goodell said.

Asked if the teams that play in Australia will get byes the following week, Goodell said, "No, they'll be going a few days earlier."

While Goodell didn't specify a day of the week, that could mean the game is played on Thursday of Week 1, typically reserved for the defending Super Bowl champions to kick off the season by raising their banner and hosting a game in prime time.

In 2024, the Kansas City Chiefs hosted the Baltimore Ravens for the first game of the season on a Thursday, followed that Friday by the NFL's first-ever game in Brazil between the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers. The NFL is holding games in Ireland and Spain for the first time in 2025.

As for 2026, the Los Angeles Rams were the designated home team for the game in Melbourne when it was announced in February. Their opponent won't be decided till next year.

While Brazil and Europe make for long flights for NFL teams, Australia presents a much greater challenge, being 17 hours ahead of Los Angeles.

Goodell also said in his TV appearance that regular-season games in Asia would be the next frontier.

"I think we'll get to Asia pretty soon," he said. "I think we can be worldwide with our game."